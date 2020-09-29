Prince George’s County police officer accused of sexual abuse of minor

A grand jury indicted Cpl. Tristan Thigpen on charges of sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree assault, third-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sex offense.

A suspended officer for the Prince George’s County Police Department is accused of sexually abusing a minor.

A grand jury indicted Cpl. Tristan Thigpen on charges of sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree assault, third-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sex offense.

The 35-year-old is accused of inappropriately touching a minor in Clinton, Maryland, in April, the county state’s attorney’s office said. It was reported to police about three months later.

“The fact the allegations against this officer involve a child make them all the more troubling,” interim police Chief Hector Velez said in a department statement.

Thigpen faces up to 35 years in prison.

Thigpen, who joined the department back in 2006, was suspended in August 2018 after a DUI arrest in Nevada.