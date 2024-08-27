Prince George’s Co. elementary school teacher charged with sexual abuse of former student

A Maryland teacher has been arrested on a charge of sexual abuse of a former student, with police saying he possessed sexually explicit images of the victim.

Mark Cobb, 44, of Bowie, teaches at Cooper Lane Elementary School in Landover Hills.

According to the Prince George’s County police, Cobb was texting with the young student between June 2023 and this August. During that time, Cobb asked for and received sexually inappropriate photos of the student, police said in a news release Tuesday.

According to charging documents, the girl told police Cobb asked her to engage in sexual acts with him.

Police said they were first made aware of allegations against Cobb on Sunday, who was arrested Monday after an interview with police and a search of his home.

Cobb told police the young girl did send him sexually explicit images and that “he wanted to see how far she would go,” charging documents state. He also admitted to asking to engage in sexual acts with the young girl, according to the documents.

He’s charged with sexually abusing a minor, nine counts of possession of child sex abuse images, and another charge related to obtaining sexually inappropriate images.

Detectives have not discovered any more victims at the school, and they are asking anyone with information relevant to the case to call them at 301-772-4930. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online via Crime Solvers.

In a letter sent to Cooper Lane Elementary School families, Principal Micah Pate said the school is fully cooperating with law enforcement. Pate also said additional counselors will be available to assist students and staffers who need additional support.

“We understand that students, staff, and families may experience a wide range of emotions in

response to this situation,” Pate wrote in the letter. “In light of these events, we strongly encourage parents and guardians to be vigilant about their children’s digital activities and online safety. Monitoring online interactions and maintaining open communication with your child about their digital habits are critical steps in keeping them safe.”

The letter did not specifically mention Cobb, or any action surrounding his employment with the school system.

