Live Radio
Home » Crime News » Police announce $75K reward…

Police announce $75K reward for man tied to DC shootings, including June killing of congressional intern

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

October 25, 2025, 7:57 AM

Related stories

D.C. Police is asking for the public’s help in detaining a man connected to the fatal shooting of a congressional intern in June, and a second shooting that took place in July.

Naqwan Antonio Lucas, 18, is wanted in connection to the shooting of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, near the Mount Vernon Square Metro station on June 30. Two other teenage suspects were arrested in the shooting and were charged as adults with first-degree murder.

Tarpinian-Jachym died in the hospital on Tuesday, July 1.

Lucas is wanted on a first-degree murder while armed charge.

Police said as they began their investigation, officials determined Lucas is also wanted in connection to the July 4 shooting of 17-year-old Zoey Kelley. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. inside a home in the 1700 block of Benning Road NE.

MPD surveillance footage of shooting suspect
A suspect in the deadly shooting of congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym in Northwest D.C. in June. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Police arrived to find the teenage girl suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced her dead.

Lucas is wanted on another first-degree murder while armed charge for the Fourth of July shooting.

Police, in addition to the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service, are offering a $75,000 reward for any information that leads to Lucas’ arrest in this case.

The case is still under investigation.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is the Evening Digital Editor at WTOP. She is a graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up