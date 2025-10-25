Police announce $75K reward for man tied to DC shootings, including June killing of congressional intern

D.C. Police is asking for the public's help in detaining a man connected to the fatal shooting of a congressional intern in June and a second shooting in July.

D.C. Police is asking for the public’s help in detaining a man connected to the fatal shooting of a congressional intern in June, and a second shooting that took place in July.

Naqwan Antonio Lucas, 18, is wanted in connection to the shooting of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, near the Mount Vernon Square Metro station on June 30. Two other teenage suspects were arrested in the shooting and were charged as adults with first-degree murder.

Tarpinian-Jachym died in the hospital on Tuesday, July 1.

Lucas is wanted on a first-degree murder while armed charge.

Police said as they began their investigation, officials determined Lucas is also wanted in connection to the July 4 shooting of 17-year-old Zoey Kelley. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. inside a home in the 1700 block of Benning Road NE.

Police arrived to find the teenage girl suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced her dead.

Lucas is wanted on another first-degree murder while armed charge for the Fourth of July shooting.

Police, in addition to the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service, are offering a $75,000 reward for any information that leads to Lucas’ arrest in this case.

The case is still under investigation.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.