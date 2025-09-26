DC police release photos of third suspect in deadly June shooting of congressional intern

Authorities have released images of the third and final suspect in the deadly June shooting of a congressional intern in Northwest D.C.

D.C. police are searching for 18-year-old Naqwan Antonio Lucas. He is wanted on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder while armed, a news release said.

On June 30, Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, was shot near the Mount Vernon Square Metro station, when a group got out of a vehicle and fired upon another group of people at 7th and M streets. Tarpinian-Jachym was not among the intended targets of the shooting.

Tarpinian-Jachym, a college student from Granby, Massachusetts, was a congressional intern for Kansas Rep. Ron Estes. He died of his injuries in the hospital on July 1.

A woman and a 16-year-old boy were also shot.

Earlier this month, U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro announced the arrests of two teens in the shooting. The other suspects, Jalen Lucas and Kelvin Thomas Jr., both 17, have been charged as adults with first-degree murder.

A $50,000 reward from D.C. police, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction those involved in the deadly shooting. Anyone with information should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

