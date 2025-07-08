$40,000 reward offered for info on fatal shooting of congressional intern in DC

Authorities have upped the reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, who worked for Kansas Rep. Ron Estes.

D.C. police are offering $25,000 and the FBI will offer an additional $15,000 — a total of $40,000 — for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible in the fatal shooting of Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, of Granby, Massachusetts.

Tarpinian-Jachym, a congressional intern for Kansas Rep. Ron Estes since June, was shot near the Mount Vernon Square Metro station in Northwest around 10:30 p.m. on June 30. A woman and a teenage boy were also injured in the shooting.

Tarpinian-Jachym died in the hospital on Tuesday, July 1.

According to police, it began with an altercation between two groups, during which multiple suspects exited a vehicle and began firing at another group at the intersection of 7th and M streets.

Investigators have recovered the suspect vehicle and said that while the shooting was targeted, Tarpinian-Jachym was not among the intended targets of the shooting.

The Kansas congressman said in a statement that Tarpinian-Jachym was a rising senior at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, majoring in finance with a minor in political science.

“I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile,” Estes said. “We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country.”

In an interview with NBC News, D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith called it a “tragic loss” and “unacceptable.”

Anyone with information on what happened is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

