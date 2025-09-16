Waldorf man sentenced in fatal shooting of girlfriend’s husband

A Waldorf man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for the 2022 killing of his girlfriend's husband, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for D.C.

On Dec. 5, 2022, prosecutors said Keyon Slaughter, now 28, shot and killed Dana Bailey Jr. in Bailey’s apartment in Southeast D.C., fled the scene and went to North Carolina. Slaughter was in a relationship with Bailey’s wife, and Bailey was aware of the affair since earlier that year, according to prosecutors.

At the time of the murder, Slaughter was on supervised probation for a 2019 armed robbery conspiracy conviction in Charles County, Maryland.

Slaughter was arrested in July 2023 and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while armed in June. Bailey’s wife was also indicted and pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice.

He was sentenced Friday and will serve five years of supervised release after serving the prison sentence.

