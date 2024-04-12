Charles Co. man indicted in fatal shooting of girlfriend’s husband in DC

A man from Waldorf, Maryland, was arraigned Friday on an indictment that charged him with the December 2022 murder of his girlfriend's husband, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office and D.C. police.

Keyon Slaughter, 27, was charged with first-degree premeditated murder while armed, first‑degree felony murder while armed, first-degree burglary while armed and related firearm offenses, according to a news release.

On Dec. 5, 2022, according to the government’s evidence, Slaughter entered his girlfriend’s apartment in Southeast D.C., where she lived with her husband, Dana Bailey Jr. Slaughter confronted Bailey, who had known about his wife’s affair since earlier in the year, and shot him once in the chest, killing him, prosecutors said.

At the time, Slaughter was on supervised probation for a 2019 conviction for armed robbery, according to prosecutors.

After shooting Bailey, Slaughter then fled the scene and went to North Carolina, prosecutors said.

Before Bailey died, officials said he identified Slaughter, via his nickname “Papi,” as the murderer to a responding officer.

Slaughter was arrested in July 2023 and has since been detained pending trial.

