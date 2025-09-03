Slushi bandit busted: Woman in Fairfax Co. accused of stealing $10K in Ninja blenders

Fairfax County police say they’ve blended up the end of a very unusual crime spree.

An officer with the Mount Vernon Police District pulled over a suspicious rental van on Russell Road in Hybla Valley early on Aug. 24.

Inside were two women, one of whom police said gave a fake name.

Officers soon learned she was 31-year-old Christine Woodson, who has 16 outstanding arrest warrants.

Detectives said they later connected Woodson, who has no fixed address, to a yearlong string of retail thefts totaling more than $10,000.

Her target? Not jewelry, not electronics, but Ninja Slushi appliances, according to police. She primarily hit Target stores across Fairfax County, police said, slipping out with the pricey frozen-drink machines before officers could arrive.

The Springfield Town Center Shopping Center Unit said it worked with store security to track her down, putting an end to the frosty heists.

Police didn’t say why Woodson was so fixated on slush-making gear, but they said they’re confident her spree is finally on ice.

