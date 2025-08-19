Paw pursuit: Low-speed police chase for lost pup on I-395

On Tuesday afternoon, WTOP followed the low-speed chase as Virginia State Police carefully kept a lost dog out of harm's way.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Paw Pursuit! Low-speed chase of lost dog on I-395

You’ve heard of snakes on planes but what about dogs on a highway?

A dog held up the afternoon commute on Interstate 395 in Northern Virginia for a short while on Tuesday afternoon.

State troopers were on foot and bikes in a low-speed police chase pursuing the lost dog down the right lane and right shoulder of I-395, trying to keep the pup safe.

If you were southbound between the Seminary Road and Duke Street ramps at about 4:20 p.m., you might have caught the chase unfold.

Virginia State Police eventually safely corralled the dog, who was not injured, WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine reported.

VSP confirmed that animal control is in possession of the dog.

Police are keeping the wayward pooch safe as traffic returns to normal.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.