Crew charged with stealing nearly $32K worth of candles from stores in Fairfax Co.

A crew that police said is responsible for the theft of nearly $32,000 worth of candles in a monthslong crime spree in Fairfax County has been shut down and its members arrested.

Sincere Stewart, 25, Devon Owens, 28, and Delontae Shaw, 34, all of D.C., were arrested in the District and are awaiting extradition to Fairfax County, police said in a news release.

The string of candle thefts began Feb. 10, when three individuals entered a Bath and Body Works in Kingstowne Towne Center and stole more than $1,800 worth of candles, driving off before police arrived.

That same location was hit eight more times over the following months, and a separate location off Route 50 in Fair Oaks was hit five times as part of the spree. The final theft happened at the Springfield Mall, according to police.

In most of the thefts, the group made off with at least $1,000 in stolen candles, according to police. In one instance, police said they nabbed more than $4,300 worth of candles.

Fairfax County police and U.S. Marshals tracked down the three people linked to the string of thefts and arrested them May 29 in D.C., four days after the final candle theft, police said.

Shaw is charged with 10 counts of grand larceny and 10 counts of larceny with intent to sell. Stewart faces four counts of conspiracy to commit larceny. Owens is charged with five counts of grand larceny and five counts of larceny with intent to sell.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the thefts or others to call the Franconia District Station at 703-922-0889.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 866-411-8477 or online for a reward up to $5,000.

