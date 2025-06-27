Man arrested, deported for violently kicking member of Dulles ‘Beagle Brigade’

A 70-year-old Egyptian man pleaded guilty this week to federal charges after kicking a U.S. Customs and Border Protection detector dog who alerted to undeclared agriculture products in his baggage at Dulles International Airport on Tuesday.

Hamed Ramadan Bayoumy Aly Marie entered the plea during an initial appearance in the U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

The traveler was convicted of harming animals used in law enforcement, credited with time served, ordered to pay the veterinarian’s fee, and to immediately report to CBP for removal from the United States, the release said.

Marie departed the United States on a flight to Egypt at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

On Tuesday, CBP agriculture detector dog Freddie, a 5-year-old beagle, and his handler were inspecting baggage from travelers who arrived from Cairo when Freddie alerted to one of Marie’s suitcases.

“As the CBP canine handler started questioning Marie, he violently kicked Freddie with sufficient force to lift the 25-pound beagle off the ground,” the release said.

CBP officers immediately arrested Marie, handcuffed him, and turned him over to Homeland Security Investigations agents for prosecution.

A veterinarian determined that Freddie suffered contusions to his right forward rib area, the release said. He’s expected to make a full recovery — and got to enjoy a pup cup from Starbucks after his ordeal, the CBP said.

CBP agriculture specialists conducted a subsequent baggage examination of Marie’s luggage based on Freddie’s alert and discovered 55 pounds of beef, 44 pounds of rice, 15 pounds of eggplant, cucumbers and bell peppers, two pounds of corn seeds, and a pound of herbs, the release said.

All agriculture products were prohibited from entering the United States and seized.

“Being caught deliberately smuggling well over 100 pounds of undeclared and prohibited agriculture products does not give one permission to violently assault a defenseless Customs and Border Protection beagle,” said Christine Waugh, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Washington region. “We rely heavily on our K9 partners and Freddie was just doing his job.”

CBP’s Beagles Brigade plays a vital role in screening passengers and cargo to prevent the introduction of harmful plant pests and foreign animal disease from entering the U.S., the release said.

Animal and plant diseases and invasive pests and weeds have cost nations millions to billions of dollars in eradication measures and lost revenues.