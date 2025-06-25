DC man arrested after stabbing officer during scuffle

D.C. police announced the arrest of a man who stabbed an officer during an arrest Tuesday morning in the Shaw neighborhood.

The stabbing occurred in the 600 block of Florida Avenue NW around 8:35 a.m. Officers approached the suspect, Ian Andre Zephryin, of Northeast, who was suspected of theft from a store in the 2000 block of 8th Street NW.

In a release, police said they attempted to stop him as he was exiting the store with the stolen merchandise on him.

Police say that Zephryin became combative and assaulted an officer. After being pepper sprayed by an officer, Zephryin took out a knife and swung it toward an officer, cutting the officer’s forehead.

Zephryin dropped the weapon after being ordered by officers and was taken into custody. The officer was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

He faces four charges, including felony assault on a police officer and second-degree theft.

Police Chief Pamela Smith said in the release that incidents like these highlight “the dangers our officers face every day as they work to keep our city safe.”

