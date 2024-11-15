Two teens arrested in string of DC robberies that left man dead

Two teenagers were arrested this week in connection with a string of robberies in Northwest D.C., including one in which the victim died.

Two teenage boys were arrested this week in connection with a string of robberies in Northwest D.C., including one in which the victim died.

The arrests were announced Friday by D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith, who said the suspects were 14 and 16-year-old boys.

“These offenses are, unfortunately, another incident where we see young people turning to a crime of violence,” Smith said. “We will continue to work with our government partners and our community to put forth whatever measures we need to ensure that our young people are moving in the right direction.”

The robberies happened about two weeks ago in the area of U Street and Vermont Avenue.

Investigators said they were able to track down the suspects through a number of methods, such as monitoring the use of stolen cellphones and credit cards.

In some instances, the suspects were caught on surveillance video.

“Cameras played a critical role in solving this,” Smith said.

The teens were suspected in at least four robberies, including the robbery of 39-year-old local DJ Bryan Smith.

Officers said Smith was found unconscious in the 500 block of T Street NW, not far from Florida Avenue, around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27 and critically injured after he had been assaulted. He died at a hospital several days later.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Mr. Smith’s family as well as his friends,” Chief Smith said. “While nothing can undo this senseless loss, we hope today’s arrest offers some measure of justice and a step toward healing.”

The suspects are charged with three counts of robbery and one count of assault with intent to commit robbery among other lesser charges, but they could soon face additional charges related to Smith’s death.

“My message to young people is … if you commit a violent crime in this city, we will find you and hold you accountable,” Smith said. “If you choose to endanger the safety of our community, you will face the consequences.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.