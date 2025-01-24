Two students arrested after stabbing in Meade High School left boy seriously injured

Two Meade High School students have been arrested after a stabbing at the school left a 17-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. 1 student hospitalized after stabbing at Meade High in Anne Arundel Co.

Two Meade High School students have been arrested after a stabbing inside of the school left a 17-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

The boy, who is a student at the school, was stabbed multiple times in a second-story bathroom and was found in a hallway on Thursday, just after 10 a.m. The school’s student resource officer found the boy and began life-saving measures. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his life-threatening injuries.

Anne Arundel County police have arrested and charged 18-year-old JaQuan Ky’lee Guy and a 14-year-old boy in connection with the stabbing, according to a news release.

Guy is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder in the first-degree, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and school-related charges.

The 14-year old boy is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder in the first-degree, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and school-related charges. His name has not been released.

The investigation is still ongoing and detectives encourage anyone with information to contact them.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.