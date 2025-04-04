Arrests made in DC Tesla vandalism case

Two people are under arrest, allegedly connected to several counts of vandalizing Tesla vehicles in D.C.

Both suspects, one male and one female, turned themselves in at an Metropolitan Police Department station.

Justin Fisher and Emily Fisher were both charged with multiple accounts of defacing private property in northeast D.C. throughout March. Emily Fisher was charged with five counts, and Justin Fisher was charged for eight counts.

D.C. police are investigating these offenses as hate crimes due to “potentially being motivated by political affiliation hate or bias,” according to a press release.

