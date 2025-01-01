1 student hospitalized after stabbing at Meade High in Anne Arundel Co.

A student at Meade High School in Maryland was seriously injured Thursday after a stabbing inside the school, and the school remains on lockdown while Anne Arundel County police search for the suspect.

The student, a 17-year-old boy, was found stabbed in the hallway of the school in Fort Meade. According to county Police Chief Amal Awad, the school’s resource officer notified police of the stabbing at around 10:09 a.m.

Awad described the student as conscious, alert and in “stable but serious condition.” No weapon has been recovered and no suspects are in custody.

“This is an active investigation. We have detectives on scene running down leads,” Awad said. “I’m asking the community to wrap their arms around this young man, his family.”

All afterschool activities at the school were canceled.

According to Awad, the stabbing was an isolated incident, and “more than likely,” the suspect or suspects were part of the student population. Awad is urging the suspect or suspects in this stabbing to turn themselves in.

“Children should be free to come to school, learn and not fear of being violently assaulted or harmed while they’re protected by our education system,” Awad said.

When asked if the school had metal detectors, Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell said he’s asking for resources to install weapons detectors at certain schools, as part of his FY 2026 budget request.

