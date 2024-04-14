Police: Prince George’s Co. officer shot person holding block of wood after stabbing, home invasion

While responding to a reported stabbing and home invasion in District Heights, Maryland, a Prince George's County police officer shot a person who was armed with a block of wood.

Two people are in critical condition: the person who was shot by police and a victim who was stabbed, Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz told reporters at a news conference.

The incident occurred around 9:55 a.m. Sunday morning when officers responded to the 1800 block of Addison Road South for a 911 call reporting a home invasion and stabbing, Aziz said.

On arrival, officers observed two individuals at the scene. One had been stabbed and the other was holding a 2X4 block of wood.

After repeated calls for the person holding the block of wood to drop it, an officer discharged their weapon, striking that person in the lower body. That person was sent to the hospital in critical, but stable condition, according to Aziz.

The stabbing victim is currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, he said.

Aziz said the police department is undergoing an preliminary investigation of the stabbing, the home invasion and the officer involved shooting. The officer involved, who Aziz said is a 30 year veteran of the force, has been placed on administrative leave, which is customary following a shooting.

