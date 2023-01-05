SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Information sought in fatal Hyattsville shooting

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

January 5, 2023, 11:43 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are offering a reward for information on a fatal shooting in Hyattsville.

It happened on Wednesday on the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place near Kirkwood Neighborhood Park just before 6 p.m. Hyattsville City police responded to check on the welfare of a man who was lying in the parking lot. They said they found Melvin Mayorga Hernandez, 39, of Hyattsville, dead.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Prince George’s County police at 301-516-2512. You can also call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS. There is a reward of up to 25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Below is the area where the man was found.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

