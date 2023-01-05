Information sought in fatal Hyattsville shooting

Prince George's County police are seeking information on a fatal shooting that happened on Wednesday.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are offering a reward for information on a fatal shooting in Hyattsville.

It happened on Wednesday on the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place near Kirkwood Neighborhood Park just before 6 p.m. Hyattsville City police responded to check on the welfare of a man who was lying in the parking lot. They said they found Melvin Mayorga Hernandez, 39, of Hyattsville, dead.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Prince George’s County police at 301-516-2512. You can also call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS. There is a reward of up to 25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Below is the area where the man was found.