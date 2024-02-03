Man charged in connection to multiple incidents of indecent exposure at University of Maryland

A man was charged Friday in connection to multiple incidents of indecent exposure that happened on the University of Maryland campus in College Park.

The university’s police department responded to Ekton Hall shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday for a report of indecent exposure, according to authorities.

A woman reported seeing a man expose himself inside a white van. The van was seen leaving campus, traveling east on University Boulevard, just as an officer arrived.

Police said they were able to locate and stop the van on Paint Branch Drive at Engineering Drive.

Officers arrested the 36-year-old driver, Ryan Joseph Cibula. He was taken to the university’s police headquarters before being released.

An investigation revealed that Cibula was connected to two other incidents of indecent exposure that happened at the University of Maryland on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

He was charged with three counts of indecent exposure.

