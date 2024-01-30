Man shot and killed in Northeast DC carjacking, police searching for suspect

A man was shot and killed Monday night during a carjacking in Northeast D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood.

According to D.C. police, the suspect shot the victim just after 7 p.m. on the 1200 block of 3rd Street NE, not far from Florida Avenue. The suspect then stole the victim’s car and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. His identity has not been released.

D.C. police continue to search for the suspect, described as a Black male, with a thin build and dreadlocks. He was last seen driving a 2016 gray Chrysler 200 with the D.C. license plate GR-3248.

Police ask anyone who sees the car to call 911 and not approach it.

According to police data, more than 50 cars have already been stolen in D.C. since the beginning of 2024.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report.

