DC man found guilty of first-degree murder in shooting of 17-year-old

A D.C. man was found guilty of first-degree murder while armed for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in September 2021.

Prosecutors said 31-year-old Mussay Rezene is looking at a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison for the murder of Brayan Villatoro.

Around 9 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2021, Villatoro was on his way to go to a family party with a group of friends in a minivan when he told the driver to make a stop in front of an apartment in the 1300 block of Nicholson Street in Northwest D.C. to meet with a person, according to court documents.

It was there where he encountered Rezene, who came in a stolen vehicle, and was directed to go to an alley. Prosecutors said Villatoro was shot eight times; both Rezene and Villatoro’s friends in the minivan fled the scene.

Villatoro was pronounced dead by police.

According to prosecutors, surveillance video showed Rezene wearing “distinct shoes and clothing” which were shown in a picture posted on social media after Villatoro was killed.

Additionally, evidence of cell site data revealed that Rezene was at the scene of the murder and present along the path of the vehicle he owned, a release said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22.

