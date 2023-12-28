Suspect identified in Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro shooting

A suspect in the Dec. 8 shooting of a teenage boy inside of the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station has been identified.

A suspect in the Dec. 8 shooting of a teenage boy inside of the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station has been identified, the U.S. Marshals Service announced in a release Thursday.

Officials say 25-year-old Jaleel Fowler is wanted for shooting and injuring the boy, who was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance photos of Fowler dressed in all black and wearing white gloves were publicized following the shooting, and Metro Transit Police were able to identify him.

According to Metro, Fowler followed the teen into the station before shooting him. NBC Washington reported that the boy was shot in the hip.

In an email to WTOP, Metro said the boy was shot in the station’s “unpaid mezzanine area.”

Fowler should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C., for information leading to Fowler’s arrest or indictment. Another $10,000 reward is being offered by the U.S. Marshal’s Service for information leading to Fowler’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-844-MTPDTIP (687-3847), email mtpdtips1@wmata.com, or submit tips via the USMS Tips App.