Boy shot inside Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro, photos of suspect released

A boy was shot inside the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station on Friday afternoon, according to Metro officials.

In an email to WTOP, Metro said the juvenile boy was shot in the “unpaid mezzanine area” of the station.

Medics arrived and transported him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Metro said.

It appears, according to Metro, that the boy was followed into the station by the person who shot him.

Metro Transit Police are currently searching for the suspect and have released surveillance photos that depict a possible suspect. The individual is dressed in all black and was last seen wearing white gloves.

NBC Washington is reporting that the boy is in his teens and was shot in the hip.

The west entrance of the station is closed at this time while Metro Transit Police detectives conduct their investigation. MTPD officers are searching the area for the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Metro Transit Police at 844-687-3847. They are offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates.