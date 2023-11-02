2 teenagers charged as adults for suspected murder of 17-year-old in DC

Two D.C. teenagers have been arrested and charged as adults Friday in connection with the shooting of another teenager in Northeast last month.

Police cars blocking Rhode Island Row after a shooting that killed a teenage boy and injured a man in Northeast D.C. (WTOP/Terik King)

16-year-old Marlan Smith, Jr. and 17-year-old Anthony Monroe, both of D.C., have each been charged with first degree felony murder while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon, felony destruction of property and five counts of robbery.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty, according to a news release from the D.C. Attorney’s Office. They are being held without bond while they await a preliminary hearing, set for Dec. 4.

Monroe and Smith are accused of committing five separate armed robberies, beginning shortly before 6 a.m. on Sept. 11.

In front of Jersey Mike’s in Brentwood, according to prosecutors, the suspects committed a sixth armed robbery of 17-year-old Antonio Cunningham of D.C. at around 4:34 p.m. This robbery led to the suspects shooting Cunningham in the head, prosecutors said.

Detectives said a man had tried to intervene when they were both shot by three suspects.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victims to the hospital, where Cunningham was pronounced dead. Police said the man had injuries that were not life-threatening.