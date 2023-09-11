Teenager dead, man injured after Rhode Island Row shooting

A teenage boy is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Northeast D.C. on Monday afternoon, say D.C. police.

Police cars blocking Rhode Island Row after a shooting that killed a teenage boy and injured a man in Northeast D.C. (WTOP/Terik King)

An officer heard gunshots while on patrol at the 2300 block on Washington Place at around 4:34 p.m., according to a statement. The officer found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, a man and teenage boy.

Detectives said the teenager was “a victim in an altercation” and the man had tried to intervene when they were shot by three suspects.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victims to the hospital, where the teenager was pronounced dead. Police say the man has injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police describe the suspects as three Black men wearing blue masks and black clothing, one of them also had a handgun. All of them fled the scene of the shooting in a black SUV.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 202-727-9099 or text them anonymously at 50411.

