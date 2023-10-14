ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR: Live Updates | Israeli strikes pound refugee camp | Journalists killed | White House's anti-Islamophobia strategy | War expanding beyond Hamas?
Prince George’s Co. police charge DC teen in domestic killing of relative

Ivy Lyons

October 14, 2023

Prince George's County Crime Solvers vehicles parked outside of an apartment complex along the 440 block of Telfair Boulevard. (Courtesy, Prince George's County Police )
Prince George’s County, Maryland, police have arrested a teenager they believe murdered a family member earlier this month.

Police said Jammi Cooper, 36, was killed in a shooting on Oct. 5, at around 10:50 p.m. while in the unincorporated portion of Capitol Heights. Both he and the teen are residents of the District.

Preliminarily, investigators believe that the teen — an unidentified 17-year-old male — was in a dispute with Cooper when the shooting occurred.

The teen was arrested in D.C. and charged with first- and second-degree murder in relation to this shooting. Officials said that he is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County to face those charges and will be charged as an adult.

Officials ask anyone with information to call 301-516-2512 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Solvers. You can also contact Crime Solvers with the case number 23-0059356 by calling 1-866-411-8477, using the app or visiting the website.

