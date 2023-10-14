Prince George’s Co. police arrest 3 for deadly Hyattsville-area shooting

Prince George's County, Maryland, police have arrested three local men allegedly involved in the murder of a D.C. resident earlier this year.

Officers arrested three Prince George’s County residents — 27-year-old Josue Vasques, 30-year-old Kenneth Gails and 33-year-old Marcus Chapman — and charged them in connection with the murder of D.C. resident Jarell Thompson, 33.

Police believe Thompson was shot and killed after midnight on March 6, while in the 3500 block of 52nd Avenue in an unincorporated portion of Hyattsville. Preliminary investigations revealed that Thompson was shot during a robbery and that the suspects did know him.

All three individuals were charged with first and second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and other related charges. They are being held without bond.

Officials ask anyone with information to call 301-516-2512 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Solvers. You can contact Crime Solvers with the case number 23-0013610 by calling 1-866-411-8477, using the app or visiting the website.