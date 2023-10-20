$20K reward offered for info on escaped Richmond inmate

A $20,000 reward is offered to those who provide information that would lead to the capture of a Virginia inmate who escaped custody in August.

A $20,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provide information about a Virginia inmate who escaped custody in August.

Authorities said 21-year-old Naseem Isaiah Roulack, also known as “Lil Nas,” fled Virginia Department of Corrections custody at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond.

The original reward had been $10,000, which was set by the Montgomery County Police Department this week for information leading to an arrest of Roulack — who is also a suspect in last month’s armed carjacking in Gaithersburg, Maryland — before the U.S. Marshals Service doubled it.

“This is a significant reward and one that we hope compels people to share additional, actionable information,” said Virginia Department of Corrections Director Chadwick Dotson, adding that bringing him back into custody is the department’s top priority.

Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence on aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run charges.

The U.S. Marshals Service strongly urges people not to approach the inmate and said he’s “considered armed and dangerous.”

Those with information is asked to call the Department of Corrections’ fugitive line at 877-896-5764 and dial #77 or 911 for Virginia State Police.

This is happening at a time when a D.C. murder suspect escaped police custody at George Washington University Hospital last month, leading to a five-hour shelter-in-place at George Washington University. He is still not captured.

