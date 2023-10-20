Israel-Hamas war: Arlington woman caught in Jerusalem | DC community pray for peace | Israel pounds Gaza | What is Hamas? | Live updates
Live Radio
Home » Crime News » $20K reward offered for…

$20K reward offered for info on escaped Richmond inmate

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

October 8, 2023, 5:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A $20,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provide information about a Virginia inmate who escaped custody in August.

Authorities said 21-year-old Naseem Isaiah Roulack, also known as “Lil Nas,” fled Virginia Department of Corrections custody at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond.

The original reward had been $10,000, which was set by the Montgomery County Police Department this week for information leading to an arrest of Roulack — who is also a suspect in last month’s armed carjacking in Gaithersburg, Maryland — before the U.S. Marshals Service doubled it.

“This is a significant reward and one that we hope compels people to share additional, actionable information,” said Virginia Department of Corrections Director Chadwick Dotson, adding that bringing him back into custody is the department’s top priority.

Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence on aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run charges.

The U.S. Marshals Service strongly urges people not to approach the inmate and said he’s “considered armed and dangerous.”

Those with information is asked to call the Department of Corrections’ fugitive line at 877-896-5764 and dial #77 or 911 for Virginia State Police.

This is happening at a time when a D.C. murder suspect escaped police custody at George Washington University Hospital last month, leading to a five-hour shelter-in-place at George Washington University. He is still not captured.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up