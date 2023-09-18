DC police: Escaped murder suspect is not evading capture ‘on his own’

D.C. law enforcement officials are confident that someone is harboring the murder suspect who escaped from police custody on Sept. 6.

D.C. law enforcement officials are confident that someone is harboring the murder suspect who escaped from police custody on Sept. 6, Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau Carlos Heraud said at a news conference Monday.

Police are receiving tips daily on the whereabouts of 30-year-old Christopher Haynes, according to Heraud.

“He’s not out there surviving on his own,” Heraud said. “And anybody that we identify that’s assisted him in aiding and abetting us, fleeing from the area or harboring him, any charges that we can put on them, we will, because we know he’s not doing it on his own.”

It has been nearly two weeks since Haynes was arrested on a D.C. arrest warrant related to the Aug. 12 shooting death of 33-year-old Brent Hayward. On the afternoon of his arrest, police said Haynes complained about a preexisting ankle injury and was brought to the George Washington University Hospital for treatment.

As an officer was trying to secure one of Haynes’ handcuffs to a hospital gurney, Haynes assaulted the officer and fled the hospital, prompting a five-hour shelter-in-place at George Washington University.

Last week, police raised the reward for information leading to Haynes’ capture to $30,000.

“I mean, $30,000 … that can take you a long way. Why don’t you want just to turn him in and get a piece of scum off the street?” said Sheila Jackson — the mother of Hayward, Haynes’ alleged victim — in an interview with WTOP last week.

Jackson added that she doesn’t understand why Haynes has not been found yet, especially after seeing the two-week search for a convicted killer in Pennsylvania come to an end.

“Are the same resources being put into catching Christopher Haynes as it is from the man who escaped in Pennsylvania?” Jackson said.

Police are asking anyone with information on Haynes’ whereabouts to call 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

