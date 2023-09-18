Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police: Escaped murder…

DC police: Escaped murder suspect is not evading capture ‘on his own’

Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

September 18, 2023, 10:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. law enforcement officials are confident that someone is harboring the murder suspect who escaped from police custody on Sept. 6, Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau Carlos Heraud said at a news conference Monday.

Police are receiving tips daily on the whereabouts of 30-year-old Christopher Haynes, according to Heraud.

“He’s not out there surviving on his own,” Heraud said. “And anybody that we identify that’s assisted him in aiding and abetting us, fleeing from the area or harboring him, any charges that we can put on them, we will, because we know he’s not doing it on his own.”

It has been nearly two weeks since Haynes was arrested on a D.C. arrest warrant related to the Aug. 12 shooting death of 33-year-old Brent Hayward. On the afternoon of his arrest, police said Haynes complained about a preexisting ankle injury and was brought to the George Washington University Hospital for treatment.

As an officer was trying to secure one of Haynes’ handcuffs to a hospital gurney, Haynes assaulted the officer and fled the hospital, prompting a five-hour shelter-in-place at George Washington University.

Last week, police raised the reward for information leading to Haynes’ capture to $30,000.

“I mean, $30,000 … that can take you a long way. Why don’t you want just to turn him in and get a piece of scum off the street?” said Sheila Jackson — the mother of Hayward, Haynes’ alleged victim — in an interview with WTOP last week.

Jackson added that she doesn’t understand why Haynes has not been found yet, especially after seeing the two-week search for a convicted killer in Pennsylvania come to an end.

“Are the same resources being put into catching Christopher Haynes as it is from the man who escaped in Pennsylvania?” Jackson said.

Police are asking anyone with information on Haynes’ whereabouts to call 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Kate Corliss

Kate Corliss is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She is a senior studying journalism at American University and serves as the Campus Life Editor for the student newspaper, The Eagle. Before joining WTOP, she covered local Connecticut news at the Rivereast News Bulletin and reported on Congress

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up