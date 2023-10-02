Escaped Va. inmate suspected in Montgomery Co. armed carjacking

An inmate who escaped from Virginia Department of Corrections custody in August has been identified as a suspect in an armed carjacking that took place last month in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

An inmate who escaped from Virginia Department of Corrections custody in August has been identified as a suspect in an armed carjacking that took place last month in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to a news release from Montgomery County police.

Police believe 21-year-old Naseem Isaiah Roulack approached a woman while she was inside her blue 2016 Nissan Sentra in the 400 block of W. Deer Park Road just after midnight on Sept. 1. He then pointed a black handgun at her and demanded her car, police said.

Roulack — who authorities said also goes by the name “Lil Nas” — was identified as the suspect during the course of the investigations.

Roulack escaped the supervision of two Virginia Department of Corrections officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond shortly before 6 a.m. on Aug. 12, according to a news release from the department.

He was serving a 13-year sentence on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run.

“Bringing Roulack back into custody is our top priority at the VADOC,” said Virginia Department of Corrections Director Chadwick Dotson.

Roulack is between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He weighs about 225 pounds. He has four identified tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie;” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish;” one on his right cheek that says “Cut Throat;” and one on his right arm that says “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to Roulack’s return to custody.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Department of Corrections’ fugitive line at 877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.

Roulack is considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

