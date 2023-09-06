Live Radio
GW campus told to shelter in place after man escapes DC police custody at hospital

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

September 6, 2023, 4:34 PM

Police in D.C. say a murder suspect escaped custody at The George Washington University Hospital Wednesday afternoon, triggering a shelter in place at the campus.

Police identified the man as 31-year-old Christopher Haynes. They said he escaped custody at 3:38 p.m.

Police described Haynes as a Black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks, wearing a white suit with one red shoe. He is not handcuffed.

“Do not engage, call 911 if spotted,” D.C. police said.

GW’s student alert system asked members of the campus to shelter in place “due to the dangerous individual around campus.”

