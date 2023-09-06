GW campus told to shelter in place after man escapes DC police custody at hospital

Police in D.C. say a murder suspect escaped custody at George Washington University Hospital Wednesday afternoon, triggering a shelter in place at the campus.

Police identified the man as 31-year-old Christopher Haynes. They said he escaped custody at 3:38 p.m.

Police described Haynes as a Black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks, wearing a white suit with one red shoe. He is not handcuffed.

“Do not engage, call 911 if spotted,” D.C. police said.

GW’s student alert system asked members of the campus to shelter in place “due to the dangerous individual around campus.”

ALERT: 31-year-old Christopher Haynes escaped custody at GW Hospital in 900 block of 23rd St NW at 3:38 p.m. He is described as a black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks, wearing a white suit with one red shoe. He is not handcuffed. Do not engage, call 911 if spotted. pic.twitter.com/gFgPwJfXp4 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 6, 2023

