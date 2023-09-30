Police identify 2 killed in Northeast DC shooting

D.C. police have identified two men that were killed during a shooting in Northeast on Wednesday night.

Nathaniel Limes, 41, of Richmond, Virginia, and James Cooper, Jr., 46, of Northeast D.C., were killed after a reported shooting at around 9:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of 14th Street, police said in a news release.

Limes and Cooper both died at the scene, police said.

Three other people were also injured in the shooting, police said. One person found at the scene was taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries while two others were already being treated at local hospitals.

As of Wednesday, police said one of the three surviving victims was in critical condition, while another had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers were looking for three male suspects in a gray SUV on Wednesday.

Police have offered a total reward of $50,000 for information leading to an arrest in this shooting. Anyone with tips can call 202-727-9099 or submit anonymously via text to 50411.

A map of the approximate shooting location is included below.

