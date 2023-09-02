2 men killed, 3 hospitalized after shooting in Northeast DC

Police are searching for three suspects following a deadly shooting in the Brookland neighborhood of D.C. Wednesday night.

D.C. police are searching for three suspects after five people were shot at 14th Street and Saratoga Avenue in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday night.

Officers arrived at the scene around 9:50 p.m., where two men were pronounced dead. A third man was taken to a hospital by D.C. Fire and EMS, while two others transported themselves to hospitals for treatment.

One of the three surviving victims is in critical condition, while another has non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police said officers are looking for three male suspects in a gray SUV.

“Our officers were present in this area, as they always are,” said acting D.C. police chief Pamela Smith, adding that an officer was on a nearby block at the time of the shooting.

The shooting comes hours after Smith appeared before the D.C. Council’s public safety committee to talk about rising crime numbers and the department’s priorities.

When asked at a news conference about why D.C. is seeing a spike in violent crime, Smith said “firearms are being introduced” to “senseless arguments” and “historical beefs.”

A map of the area where the shooting took place is below.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or by text at 50411.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

