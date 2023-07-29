Fairfax Co. suspect arrested for robbery of 66-year-old woman

Police officers in Reston, Virginia, have arrested a suspect who they say robbed a 66-year-old woman on Monday evening.

The victim boarded a bus near the Hunter Woods shopping center in Reston on July 24, Fairfax County police said in a news release. Aboard the bus, she began a conversation with 38-year-old James David Freeman, who police say identifies as Jasmine Freeman and Kelly Freeman.

Police said the victim exited the bus in the 11000 block North Shore Drive and sat on a nearby bench. Freeman sat on the bench beside her, and after a physical struggle, stole her wallet and fled the scene.

The victim was uninjured during the robbery, according to police, and Freeman is currently being held on no bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center after being arrested on July 26.

Below is a map of where the robbery occurred.

