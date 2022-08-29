RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: IAEA chief says mission to big Ukraine nuclear plant on way | Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline
Home » Crime News » Teenage girl killed in…

Teenage girl killed in Suitland shooting

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

August 29, 2022, 4:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say a 17-year-old girl is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon near Washington National Cemetery in Suitland.

According to police, officers were responding to reports of a shooting on the 3400 block of Curtis Drive around 1:50 p.m., when they found the teenager outside, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said they do not believe that the shooting was random and that those involved likely knew each other.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to please call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is the approximate location of where the shooting occurred.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD to release, start implementing new zero trust strategy by Oct. 1

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up