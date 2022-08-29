Teenage girl killed in Suitland shooting

Police in Prince George's County say a 17-year-old girl is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon near the Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland.

According to police, officers were responding to reports of a shooting on the 3400 block of Curtis Drive around 1:50 p.m., when they found the teenager outside, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said they do not believe that the shooting was random and that those involved likely knew each other.

Officers are on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred in the 3400 block of Curtis Drive in Temple Hills. pic.twitter.com/xo5N5ncWpn — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 28, 2022

Police ask anyone with information on this case to please call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is the approximate location of where the shooting occurred.