Report: Homicide ranks high among Baltimore child fatalities

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore health report says homicide was the leading cause of “unexpected or unusual” death for children in the city for a five-year period ending in 2020.

The Child Fatality Task Report says of the 208 such deaths, 69 were homicides. The Baltimore Sun reports there were also 60 sleep-related deaths and 40 identified as accidents. Overall, the number of “unexpected or unusual” child fatalities was lower compared to a period dating from 2011 to 2015.

Mayor Brandon Scott says too many young people are still being lost to violence and neglect. The report also includes prevention recommendations.

