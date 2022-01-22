CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Report: Homicide ranks high among Baltimore child fatalities

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 1:35 PM

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore health report says homicide was the leading cause of “unexpected or unusual” death for children in the city for a five-year period ending in 2020.

The Child Fatality Task Report says of the 208 such deaths, 69 were homicides. The Baltimore Sun reports there were also 60 sleep-related deaths and 40 identified as accidents. Overall, the number of “unexpected or unusual” child fatalities was lower compared to a period dating from 2011 to 2015.

Mayor Brandon Scott says too many young people are still being lost to violence and neglect. The report also includes prevention recommendations.

