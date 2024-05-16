Woman crossing road in Prince George’s Co. fatally struck in hit-and-run

The collision happened at around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Bell Haven Drive, according to a news release from the department.

The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Bell Haven Drive, according to a news release from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Police believe the victim in this crash, an adult female, was struck while attempting to cross the road. First responders said she was declared dead at the scene. The driver fled, and police said they are looking for a four-door gray or silver vehicle with front-end damage.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact county crime solvers online, on their mobile app or by calling 1-866-4411-8477 and referring to case number 24-0027778.

An approximate crash location is included on the map below:

