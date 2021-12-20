CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Laurel bank robbery suspect arrested after allegedly sticking around

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

December 20, 2021, 6:46 PM

Police in Laurel, Maryland, arrested a man after the armed robbery of a bank Monday morning.

At about 11 a.m., police received a call about an armed robbery in progress in the 900 block of Fairlawn Avenue. Bank workers and others said a man had already stolen about $1,300, had stayed on the property and was trying to break the glass of the bank vestibule.

When the police got there, they found Gregory Mitchell, 27, of Laurel, walking near the entrance of the bank. Mitchell, they said, admitted to the robbery, and he was taken into custody without incident. He’s been charged with armed robbery, second-degree assault and theft, and was taken to the Department of Corrections.

Laura Guenin, a Laurel spokesperson, told WTOP’s Kristi King that the quick thinking of bank employees and nearby citizens led to Mitchell’s swift capture.

“You know, this is the kind of day and age where everyone doesn’t always want to speak to the police,” Guenin said. “It really was the bank employees and the citizens who [made] numerous calls … to give us detailed information about what was going on.”

Police ask anyone with more information on the incident to call 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can also be sent to .

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this story.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

