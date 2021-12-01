1 dead, 1 wounded after Friday night shooting in Northeast DC

D.C. police have continued investigating a Friday night shooting in the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast, that left one man wounded and another dead.

Police said officers with the Fifth District responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building near the intersection of 4th Street and Rhode Island Avenue NE.

When police arrived, they discovered one adult male inside of an apartment building who was unconscious and unresponsive, reportedly suffering from a single gunshot wound.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found the victim, identified as 34 year-old Davon Childs, of Hyattsville, Maryland, and said he displayed no signs consistent with life. He was later transported to D.C.’s Chief Medical Examiner and declared dead.

The second victim was found outside the building with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital to treat “non-life threatening injuries.”

The Metropolitan Police Department has offered rewards of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for homicides committed in D.C.

Police ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

A map of the approximate location of the Friday night shooting is below: