One man is dead while another person is injured during a shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday night.

D.C. police said the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on 4th Street, just a few blocks away from the Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Metro Station.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they were searching for the suspect but did not provide a description.

