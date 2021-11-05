CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: No mask exceptions for DC gyms | Loudoun Co. Schools adjust quarantine guidelines | Where to find COVID-19 vaccines for kids | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Crime News » Metro police seek suspect…

Metro police seek suspect in alleged Blue Line assault

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

November 5, 2021, 11:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Metro Transit Police are trying to find the person they say assaulted a Metro rider last week.

Police said the assault happened on Tuesday, Oct. 26, around 4 p.m. on a Blue Line train between the Benning Road and Potomac Avenue stations in D.C.

The suspect hit a victim multiple times, the police said, adding that it’s a possible hate crime.

Metro Transit Police tweeted a photo of the suspect and said D.C.’s Crime Solvers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and/or an indictment.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM hiring policy gives agencies new tool to more easily recruit recent graduates

Amid explosion in DoD’s use of OTAs, myths abound about how and whether to use them

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up