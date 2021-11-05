Metro police seek suspect in alleged Blue Line assault

The Metro Transit Police are trying to find the person they say assaulted a Metro rider last week.
Police said the assault happened on Tuesday, Oct. 26, around 4 p.m. on a Blue Line train between the Benning Road and Potomac Avenue stations in D.C.
The suspect hit a victim multiple times, the police said, adding that it’s a possible hate crime.
Metro Transit Police tweeted a photo of the suspect and said D.C.’s Crime Solvers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and/or an indictment.
