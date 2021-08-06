2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | History made by American in track and field | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Crime News » Dulles TSA officers stop…

Dulles TSA officers stop man with loaded handgun and sword in walking stick

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

August 6, 2021, 3:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Black 9mm handgun recovered by TSA officers at Dulles airport
The handgun recovered by TSA officers at Dulles International Airport on Thursday. (Courtesy Transportation Security Administration)

The Transportation Security Administration wants to send a clear message to passengers: No weapons allowed in flight.

On Thursday, TSA agents at a security checkpoint stopped an Atlanta man from bringing a loaded gun onto a flight at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police said the 9mm handgun had 17 bullets loaded inside, with another bullet in the man’s carry-on bag. Officers also confiscated the man’s walking stick, which had a dagger-like sword hidden inside.

The man has been cited on weapons charges.

Scott T. Johnson, TSA’s federal security director for the airport, said in a news release that there’s a right way to go about traveling with your gun.

“For starters, the gun should be unloaded,” Johnson said. “Then packed in a locked hard-sided case and declared at the airline counter. The airline representative will make sure it gets loaded into the belly of the plane as checked baggage. The reason for this protocol is for safety. Nobody should have access to a loaded gun during a flight.”

He also encouraged travelers who use walking sticks to unscrew them and see whether they contain any weapons.

“Oftentimes people receive these items as gifts or they purchase them at a yard sale, flea market, garage sale or antique shop and are unaware that there is a weapon concealed inside,” Johnson said. “So we want to remind people to twist and inspect.”

This is the ninth gun caught at Dulles so far this year, and the second this week. This year’s total has already surpassed last year’s seven guns.

Last month, TSA agents at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, caught seven guns in nine days at security checkpoints, and a Virginia woman was caught with one earlier this week. Officers have caught 19 guns so far this year at Reagan.

In June, TSA agents at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, Maryland, caught five handguns at security checkpoints, bringing the year-to-date total to 12.

See more about traveling safely with a gun from the TSA.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up