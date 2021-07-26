Suspect in Emily Lu’s death remains jailed without bond

The man charged with killing Emily Lu, 72, of Lorton, Virginia, remains jailed without bond after an arraignment Monday.

The man charged with killing Emily Lu, 72, of Lorton, Virginia, remains jailed without bond after an arraignment Monday.

Brian George Sayrs Jr., 25, of Woodbridge was given a court-appointed attorney.

His next court appearance is Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.

Sayrs has been charged with second-degree murder and felony concealment of a body.

Lu had been missing for 51 days when her body was found over the weekend.

Fairfax County police said Sayrs called them Friday night and asked to meet. He then led them to the location of the body in a wooded area in Lorton, near Dudley Drive and Laurel Crest Drive, about 2 miles from her home — where Sayrs was living at the time, according to Fairfax County police.