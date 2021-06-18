JUNETEENTH UPDATES: The story of Juneteenth | DC region event guide | Government, state closures
Home » Crime News » Man in jail for…

Man in jail for Md. arson cases charged with torching popular Del. beach restaurant last year

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

June 18, 2021, 1:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The rebuilt Lighthouse Restaurant in Dewey Beach was set to open in the summer of 2020 before it was gutted by flames. in April 2020. (Courtesy Rehoboth Beach Fire)

A man already serving time for arson in Maryland has been connected to a fire in Delaware that destroyed a popular restaurant last year.

The fire in April 2020 destroyed the Lighthouse Restaurant in Dewey Beach.

Now, 44-year-old Richard Lodeski of Wilmington, Delaware, has been charged with second-degree arson and criminal trespass in the restaurant fire. That’s according to the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal, which was working with the Maryland’s office on the case as well.

Lodeski is also charged in a second blaze set at Aqua Leisure Plus building in Rehoboth Beach in June 2020.

He is currently serving 10 years in jail for setting fires at a gas station and two other buildings in Bel Air, Maryland. Those fires took place in June 2020. Lodeski pleaded guilty on May 26. The full sentence was 60 years, but the judge had suspended 50 years of that sentence.

The Dewey Beach restaurant and replica lighthouse was being remodeled at the time of the fire and was supposed to open in summer of 2020. Now, the restaurant said it will open its doors in mid-July.

The damage to the building was estimated at $750,000.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

Most feds off Friday as Biden makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up