3 suspects sought in carjacking of ride-sharing driver in DC

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

June 15, 2021, 1:34 PM

D.C. police hope the public can help them find the three men who carjacked a ride-sharing driver early Monday.

That driver told police he was driving several passengers around 2:30 a.m. when one told him to stop in the 3600 block of New York Avenue Northeast.

The three suspects, who are described as Black males, were armed and wearing “police-style vests.”

They ordered the driver to lie on the ground before one of the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle, which has since been recovered. The rest fled in another car, described as a dark Lexus.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text the department at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered.

Jack Pointer

Jack Pointer is a writer and editor with a variety of news and publishing experience, including more than a decade at The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

