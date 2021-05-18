Police to search site where 6-year-old was shot in Prince George’s Co.

Prince George's County police plan to search an area near the apartment building where a 6-year-old was critically wounded Sunday night in Maryland.

Police believe it was outside gunfire that wounded the child just after 11 p.m. while he was inside a unit in the 1900 block of Brooks Drive, in an unincorporated area of Capitol Heights.

The 6-year-old, who was reportedly shot in the stomach, remains hospitalized “with critical injuries,” police said.

“Detectives are actively working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive,” they said in a statement Tuesday.

The canvass is set to begin at 5 p.m.

A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s police detectives at 301-772-4911. Anonymous tips can be provided by contacting Crime Solvers online or by calling them at 866-411-TIPS (8477).