6-year-old boy shot in Capitol Heights

A shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, left a 6-year-old boy wounded late Sunday night.

Prince George’s County police responded to the 1900 block of Brooks Drive, near Marlboro Pike, in Capitol Heights for a report of gunfire around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located a child who was hit in the stomach by a bullet. The child was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police say the boy wasn’t targeted, but it’s unclear whether the apartment was the target.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.