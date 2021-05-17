6-year-old boy shot in Capitol Heights

A shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, left a 6-year-old boy wounded late Sunday night.
Prince George’s County police responded to the 1900 block of Brooks Drive, near Marlboro Pike, in Capitol Heights for a report of gunfire around 11 p.m. Sunday.
Officers located a child who was hit in the stomach by a bullet. The child was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police say the boy wasn’t targeted, but it’s unclear whether the apartment was the target.
No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.
Below is a map of the area:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.