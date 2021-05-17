CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md.'s pandemic aid | Rides for vaccinations to vets | Md. creates vaccine lottery | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 6-year-old boy shot in…

6-year-old boy shot in Capitol Heights

Fonda Mwangi | fmwangi@wtop.com

May 17, 2021, 9:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, left a 6-year-old boy wounded late Sunday night.

Prince George’s County police responded to the 1900 block of Brooks Drive, near Marlboro Pike, in Capitol Heights for a report of gunfire around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located a child who was hit in the stomach by a bullet. The child was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police say the boy wasn’t targeted, but it’s unclear whether the apartment was the target.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

Below is a map of the area:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Fonda Mwangi

Fonda Mwangi is a Associate Producer at WTOP. Before joining WTOP she was an investigative intern at WJLA. She also wrote for student magazine, Envision, covering finances for college students. Fonda got her Masters in Journalism and Public Affairs from American University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

VA accountability office says it's improved, but whistleblowers aren't so sure

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

Best shot at USPS reform in Congress gets better with 20 senators supporting bipartisan bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up