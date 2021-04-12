CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Crime News » 12-year-old charged with murder…

12-year-old charged with murder in teen’s shooting death in Prince George’s Co.

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

April 19, 2021, 1:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. 12-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 13-year-old Saturday night in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police responded to a reported stabbing in the 1700 block of Ritchie Station Court, a shopping center, around 10:15 p.m. They found 13-year-old King Douglas, of Upper Marlboro, dead from a gunshot wound and another 13-year-old suffering from stab wounds. The stabbing victim has since been treated and released from a hospital.

The attacks, investigators believe, stemmed from a dispute between two groups of juveniles at the shopping center.

The 12-year-old is being charged as a juvenile in the shooting death. Investigators are still working to identify a suspect in the related stabbing.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call Prince George’s police detectives at 301-516-2512. Anonymous tips can be provided by contacting Crime Solvers online or by calling them at 866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be provided via the P3 Tips app available both for Android and for iOS.

Jack Pointer

Jack Pointer is a writer and editor with a variety of news and publishing experience, including more than a decade at The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up