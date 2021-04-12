12-year-old charged with murder in teen’s shooting death in Prince George’s Co.

A D.C. 12-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 13-year-old Saturday night in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

A D.C. 12-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 13-year-old Saturday night in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police responded to a reported stabbing in the 1700 block of Ritchie Station Court, a shopping center, around 10:15 p.m. They found 13-year-old King Douglas, of Upper Marlboro, dead from a gunshot wound and another 13-year-old suffering from stab wounds. The stabbing victim has since been treated and released from a hospital.

The attacks, investigators believe, stemmed from a dispute between two groups of juveniles at the shopping center.

The 12-year-old is being charged as a juvenile in the shooting death. Investigators are still working to identify a suspect in the related stabbing.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call Prince George’s police detectives at 301-516-2512. Anonymous tips can be provided by contacting Crime Solvers online or by calling them at 866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be provided via the P3 Tips app available both for Android and for iOS.