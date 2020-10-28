ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
Woman follows man, 84, home and robs him in his Bethesda garage

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

October 28, 2020, 11:29 AM

Montgomery County police are seeking this suspect in a Bethesda robbery. (Montgomery County police)

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking to identify an older woman who robbed an older man in Bethesda after following him home from a store.

They released surveillance photos on Wednesday of the Oct. 2 crime.

According to authorities, the man was shopping at a grocery store on Rockville Pike in North Bethesda when a woman started talking to him inside the store.

The 84-year-old man left and parked his car inside his home’s garage on York Lane.

When he left his car, the woman entered the garage.

Police say this woman robbed a man she struck up a conversation with. (Courtesy Montgomery County Police)

She then “began exhibiting erratic behavior and threatened to assault the victim if he did not give her cash,” police said in a release.

Police said once she got the money, she drove away in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about this suspect or this robbery is asked to call the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710. 

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by phone: 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online, or via the Crime Solvers app. Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case.

