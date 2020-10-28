Woman follows man, 84, home and robs him in his Bethesda garage

Police in Montgomery County are looking to identify an older woman who robbed an older man in Bethesda after following him home from a store.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking to identify an older woman who robbed an older man in Bethesda after following him home from a store.

They released surveillance photos on Wednesday of the Oct. 2 crime.

According to authorities, the man was shopping at a grocery store on Rockville Pike in North Bethesda when a woman started talking to him inside the store.

The 84-year-old man left and parked his car inside his home’s garage on York Lane.

When he left his car, the woman entered the garage.

She then “began exhibiting erratic behavior and threatened to assault the victim if he did not give her cash,” police said in a release.

Police said once she got the money, she drove away in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about this suspect or this robbery is asked to call the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by phone: 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online, or via the Crime Solvers app. Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case.