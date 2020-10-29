Suspect killed in Alexandria shootout identified

Police have identified the suspect killed in Monday's police-involved shooting in Alexandria, and Virginia State Police have taken over the investigation.

The suspect is identified as Michael K. Nelson, 27, of Fairfax County, according to Virginia State Police.

Alexandria police were investigating a reported robbery with shots fired at the Holiday Inn on First Street in North Old Town at 5:01 a.m. Monday. State police said further investigation found an armed robbery had happened. No one inside the hotel was hurt.

Two men took off on foot as Alexandria police arrived to investigate.

During the manhunt, police locked down North Alexandria and asked people to stay inside with their doors and windows locked.

Police searched for the two, and just before 6 a.m., one officer found the suspects. As the officer chased the two men at the intersection of North Royal and Second streets, the officer and one of the suspects shot at each other. The officer was shot in the leg and has since been released fro the hospital.

Police then brought in K-9 teams and expanded their search.

They found Nelson just before 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Montgomery Street and North Fairfax Street, and there was a shootout.

Nelson was killed. Virginia State Police said he died at the scene. No police were hurt during this shooting.

Police say they recovered a stolen gun in Nelson’s possession.

Police ended the lock down and gave the all-clear shortly before 9 a.m.

On Monday night, the second suspect, 26-year-old Mitchell D. Thompson, of Alexandria, turned himself in to police. He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Virginia State Police say once the investigation into all three incidents is finished, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.

Nelson’s body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for an examination and autopsy, state police said.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer, Alejandro Alvarez and Luke Lukert contributed to this report.